Large poppies at Wixams near Bedford mark 100 years of Royal British Legion

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is remembering the country’s fallen heroes this Armistice Day with large poppies at its development in Wixams.

Amer Alkhalil, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We have decorated Willow Grove with poppies to honour the occasion as a tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict.

“During this time of remembrance, we’re encouraging residents of Bedfordshire to take in the poppies onsite when walking by, and take a moment of quiet reflection.”

A lamppost poppy at Wixams

The Royal British Legion is celebrating its centenary this year, after first launching in 1921.