Landslip causes train delays between Bedford and Brighton
It’s also affecting trains to Three Bridges
Expect delays between Bedford and Brighton and Bedford and Three Bridges following a landslip.
The blocked track was discovered in the Balcombe/Haywards Heath area, in West Sussex, but it’s had a knock-on effect.
According to Thameslink in a post on social media: “Alternate Bedford to Brighton services will only run between Bedford and Three Bridges, those that run through to Brighton will pick up delays.”