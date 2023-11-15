News you can trust since 1845
Landslip causes train delays between Bedford and Brighton

It’s also affecting trains to Three Bridges
By Clare Turner
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT
Bedford train stationBedford train station
Expect delays between Bedford and Brighton and Bedford and Three Bridges following a landslip.

The blocked track was discovered in the Balcombe/Haywards Heath area, in West Sussex, but it’s had a knock-on effect.

According to Thameslink in a post on social media: “Alternate Bedford to Brighton services will only run between Bedford and Three Bridges, those that run through to Brighton will pick up delays.”

