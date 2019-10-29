Rhiannon Meades will contest the Mid Beds seat for Labour at the next general election.

Ms Meades, may already be a familiar face to voters. Not only was she also candidate for the seat in 2017, but she is is an actor who works in film, theatre, and commercials - including her current role along Sarah Lancashire in Channel 4's The Accident.

The mother-of-one told the Times & Citizen: “I'm so proud to be re-selected to be the candidate here in Mid Bedfordshire.

“This is the most important election of my lifetime. We face a climate crisis, a Tory-made Brexit crisis, and the results of years of grinding austerity. We need a Labour government to unite our country and stop the march to the right.”

Although born in Wales, Ms Meades had lived in the constituency for some years. And ironically, despite coming from a Labour-supporting family, she says that she was politicised by having Nadine Dorries as her MP.

"People in Mid Beds don't believe that they have an MP who listens to them," she said.

"The number of times people will say 'You've written to Nadine Dorries? Good luck getting a reply!' I believe that Mid Bedfordshire deserves better 0 an MP who will be accountable, local, and present.

"The work an MP does in their constituency is every bit as important as what they do in Westminster. If elected I would be a local MP, living in and working for Mid Beds."

Nadine Dorries has been MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005. It is one of the safest Conservative seats in the country. However Ms Meades increased Labour's share of the vote by 12.6 per cent.

Other candidates announced so far include Gareth Ellis for The Green Party, The Brexit Party's Ian Loughborough, and Alan Victor for Renew.