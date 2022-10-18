Labour reveal mayoral candidate for Bedford

Saqhib Ali has been selected as Labour’s mayoral candidate for Bedford borough.

Commenting on the selection, Saqhib – a CEO of a children’s mental health charity – said: “I am honoured to have been selected as Labour’s mayoral candidate for the 2023 May elections. I believe we can send a message that Bedford borough and our country can be so much better with competent leadership.

“People need a council that is on their side to tackle the many challenges our borough faces after more than 12 years of Tory cuts.

Saqhib Ali