Labour reveal mayoral candidate for Bedford
“We need to build local health services including a Kempston health centre”
Saqhib Ali has been selected as Labour’s mayoral candidate for Bedford borough.
Commenting on the selection, Saqhib – a CEO of a children’s mental health charity – said: “I am honoured to have been selected as Labour’s mayoral candidate for the 2023 May elections. I believe we can send a message that Bedford borough and our country can be so much better with competent leadership.
“People need a council that is on their side to tackle the many challenges our borough faces after more than 12 years of Tory cuts.
"We need to renew our town centres, protect and build local health services including a Kempston health centre and reliable GP services, we need to work with Bedfordshire Police to call for the officers we need on our streets to tackle criminal and antisocial behaviour, and we need to tackle the climate emergency locally.”