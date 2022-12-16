Labour’s candidate for the Castle and Newnham Ward said residents have made it very clear to him that they’re ready for a change.

Sam Blacklaws has been selected by the Bedford and Kempston Labour party to be its candidate for the new ward.

Advertisement

“I’ve been door-knocking in all parts of the new ward,” he said.

Sam Blacklaws

“Residents have said they’re sick of services being neglected, of the backwards thinking for the town centre, and they’re looking for a coherent plan for renewal in the town.

Advertisement

“Bedford is a town that was founded on its markets, and it has a rich history of industry.

“So a revitalised and vibrant town centre is key to the prosperity for the town.

Advertisement

“A town centre from 2002 isn’t what they need, they need new ideas for the future.

“And the vibrant community of Castle and Newnham can only be furthered and expanded upon by having a town centre that works,” he said.

Advertisement

For Sam this is a town centre that has “joined up” services, a place where people feel safe, they can access the things they need, as well as enjoyable experiences.

“We need to look to the examples of towns that have been very successful in modernising and adapting their offering to suit the post-Covid and modern world, one that looks at the next 20 years not the last 20 years,” he said.

Advertisement

Sam, who lives on George Street in the ward, has been a borough resident for over five years.

“I think residents really want to see that their representatives have a proper local connection, which I feel I do have,” he said

Advertisement

“I have family connections, they live here and I’ve worked within this ward.

“I really have got a lot of gratitude for my neighbours in how they’ve made me feel at home very quickly after I moved here.

Advertisement

“And I hope to repay that warm welcome, that community spirit, to represent the ward that I live in,” he said.

Sam is also a Kempston town councillor which he said has given him experience of working with various groups and organisations that are part of local government.

Advertisement

“This has involved getting the proper funding that services need, and resolving resident issues,” he said.

“So I hope that real track record, and the fact that issues are personal to me because I live here, means that people will see me as the best choice for the borough council in Castle and Newnham.”

Advertisement

“It’s very clear to me from speaking to residents that people are sick and tired of over 12 years of ineffective leadership they’ve experienced in their community and the country.

“I really would encourage everyone to seize this opportunity to vote next year, because it’s clear that it’s time to change.

Advertisement

“And I intend to be a part of that,” he said.