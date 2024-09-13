Labour accuses Tories of not caring about Kempston Health Hub

By Bev Creagh
Published 13th Sep 2024, 13:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Kempston West councillor James Valentine has slated Bedford Borough Executive Committee for its complacency about producing a business plan for a Kempston Health Hub.

Although there proposals in place for new GP surgeries at Wixams, Great Barford and Wootton, nothing similar exists for Kempston.

At a committee meeting on Wednesday (September 11), the Labour councillor again raised the issue of the Executive’s apparent lack of urgency about the issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "I am concerned to see that a business case to improve the healthcare estate in Kempston is still not shown in the Council's Notice of Forthcoming Decisions.

Kempston West councillor James Valentine (Labour) has called Tories to task over their lack of action on a Kempston Health HubKempston West councillor James Valentine (Labour) has called Tories to task over their lack of action on a Kempston Health Hub
Kempston West councillor James Valentine (Labour) has called Tories to task over their lack of action on a Kempston Health Hub

"Kempston Councillors were disappointed to be told several months ago that a previous consultant's offer to do the work was apparently too expensive but were assured that another consultant could be found.”

When he was told the Executive were no further forward with either progressing a Kempston Health Hub or finding a consultant to produce a business case, he said: “It is disappointing beyond belief to hear that this project is still delayed. As ever, Kempston is at the back of the Tories’ queue.

"I remind the Executive that this represents our fourth attempt to get a Kempston Health Hub. We have excellent doctors in Kempston but they are working out of cramped, outdated facilities and this makes it difficult to recruit more doctors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The promises we were made at the start of this process seem like so much pie in the sky. Kempston Labour Councillors will be requesting a meeting with the relevant Executive members and officers as soon as possible.

"Action must be taken to progress this."

Related topics:LabourWixams

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice