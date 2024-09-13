Kempston West councillor James Valentine has slated Bedford Borough Executive Committee for its complacency about producing a business plan for a Kempston Health Hub.

Although there proposals in place for new GP surgeries at Wixams, Great Barford and Wootton, nothing similar exists for Kempston.

At a committee meeting on Wednesday (September 11), the Labour councillor again raised the issue of the Executive’s apparent lack of urgency about the issue.

He said: "I am concerned to see that a business case to improve the healthcare estate in Kempston is still not shown in the Council's Notice of Forthcoming Decisions.

"Kempston Councillors were disappointed to be told several months ago that a previous consultant's offer to do the work was apparently too expensive but were assured that another consultant could be found.”

When he was told the Executive were no further forward with either progressing a Kempston Health Hub or finding a consultant to produce a business case, he said: “It is disappointing beyond belief to hear that this project is still delayed. As ever, Kempston is at the back of the Tories’ queue.

"I remind the Executive that this represents our fourth attempt to get a Kempston Health Hub. We have excellent doctors in Kempston but they are working out of cramped, outdated facilities and this makes it difficult to recruit more doctors.

"The promises we were made at the start of this process seem like so much pie in the sky. Kempston Labour Councillors will be requesting a meeting with the relevant Executive members and officers as soon as possible.

"Action must be taken to progress this."