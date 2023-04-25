A former prison officer, lab technician and delivery driver are among the 11 new officers hitting patrol in the county.

Last Friday (April 21), the officers celebrated passing initial training, after spending the past 22 weeks in a classroom learning the basics of policing.

The students with the chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst

They will be supported throughout the next few months in the student hub, working alongside a tutor on any jobs they attend.

And it’s hoped, they’ll be able to combine the skillsets and experience from their previous roles with the knowledge gained from initial training when they start taking on live jobs next week.

If you fancy a career in policing, Bedfordshire Police are hosting a recruitment open day this Saturday (April 29).

It’s being held at police headquarters in Kempston between 10am and 4pm.

Inspector Vicky Stoughton, from the People and Workforce Development Team, said: “Not many people know how many different career paths you can pursue and teams you can work with when in the police. This event will show you what you can do and achieve in a career with Bedfordshire Police.

“It’s not just about working in response on patrol, once qualified you can join the public protection team, road policing unit, the community team and many more.

“If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about joining the policing world, no matter what career path you’ve thought of taking, come along to the event and find out more.”

