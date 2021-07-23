Kids can get a free breakfast at The Anchor in Bedford this summer

Hungry Horse pub The Anchor is offering kids the chance to fuel up on breakfast for free throughout the summer holidays.

The offer - at the Goldington Road pub - is available every day between 8am and noon and is valid when an adult breakfast dish is bought for at least £2.99.

For a family of four taking advantage of the deal, if mum, dad and two kids each had a Full English, they could feed the family from just £1.50 per person.

The Anchor's offer is available until September 1

If a Full English doesn’t take your fancy, parents and guardians can indulge in the Breakfast In Bread option - an entire hollowed loaf loaded with all your full English favourites - or, for a lighter option, the Granola Sundae with layers of blueberry muffin, yoghurt, berries, honey and granola.

While kids can tuck into the children’s breakfast, jammy toast or other breakfast dishes up to the price of £2.29 for free.