Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Bedford is celebrating after being given an ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted.

The nursery, which was visited by inspectors on June 8, was rated outstanding for overall effectiveness, auality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management. It was previously rated good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The day nursery and preschool on Holme street, part of Grandir UK, was described as a setting where children thrive and can enthusiastically learn through purposeful play and meaningful interactions with highly receptive and skilled staff.

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Bedford has achieved an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

The Ofsted inspector was impressed by how well staff know the children, with the report stating staff “use their accurate assessment of children's progress to create a child-centred curriculum that builds on what each child already knows and understands.”

The staff’s “exceptionally” good relationships also extend to parents and carers. Regular open days encourage parents to spend time with children and staff in the nursery, further strengthening relationships.

The nursery was also praised for how well staff encourage children to take well managed and age-appropriate risk in their play. For example, staff ask children what a familiar nursery character, 'Risky Roo', would advise them to do while they climb, balance or use tools in their play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report also stated the dedicated manager had very high expectations of staff, supporting them to continually develop their professional knowledge, to ensure highly effective teaching methods are consistently used.

This contributes to the excellent progress children make in their learning and development.

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities are also supported very well. Dedicated staff work closely with external professionals to help ensure support and care given is tailored to the precise needs of children. Detailed plans are shared with parents, helping to ensure appropriate, consistent support is given at home and at nursery.

Judith Knibbs, nursery manager, said: “I simply could not be prouder of the children and practitioners. It’s amazing to know that what we deliver every single day is to the highest level which ensures children leave the provision with the strongest foundations laid for lifelong learning. The practitioners are always wanting to develop professionally to ensure the setting continues to drive forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Most importantly we have created a little family within our wider community.”