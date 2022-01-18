Kempston receives major boost to reduce flood risk

Kempston is set to get investment from the borough council to improve its natural flood management.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “After the flooding in 2020 that impacted many residents and businesses, it is vital that we put measures in place to prevent these issues in the future.

"I am very pleased that we are investing in this area, which will protect homes and businesses in Kempston.”

Kempston

The project will look to reduce the flood risk in the west of Kempston, by using Natural Flood Management on the Wood End Brook Catchment, that outfalls down Water Lane to the River Great Ouse.