Find a sunshine plate to win

Diners are in for a sweet treat after a local pub pledged to give away hundreds of slices of free cake to celebrate families coming together.

To mark the start of the school holidays, the Maypole Farm Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery on Fletcher Road in Kempston will be hiding a series of ‘sunshine’ plates within its breakfast and carvery decks.

Guests who find a hidden plate will be instantly rewarded with a free cakeaway - a giant slice of one of its signature cakes, freshly baked by Maypole Farm’s talented cake-a-tier.

And one lucky winner will free food for them and their family at the Maypole Farm for a whole year.

Every sunshine plate winner will be given secret access to the exclusive prize draw which will see one lucky family dine at the restaurant free for the next 12 months, with up to the value of £1,000 in gift cards for Farmhouse Inns.

A limited number of the plates – which have been decorated with the emblem of a sun - will be hidden in the breakfast and carvery decks between Monday 19 July and Friday 3 September, in celebration of the school summer holidays.

Alan Smith, general manager at the Maypole Farm, said: “We know families are looking to let their hair down and indulge in some much-needed fun this summer.

"Whilst we can’t guarantee the sunshine, we can guarantee sunshine plates – and at Maypole Farm this summer, plates mean prizes!”

Sunshine plates will be appearing in the Maypole Farm and other Farmhouse Inns across the country.