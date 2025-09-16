Kempston Pool still closed due to power cut

Kempston Pool & Fitness (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)
Swimmers and fitness fanatics have been forced to keep fit elsewhere following a power cut at Kempston Pool & Fitness on Friday (September 12).

In a post on Better’s website, it said it was uncertain when the facility in Hillgrounds Road would re-open.

Bedford Borough Council posted on Facebook: “Better Kempston Pool & Fitness will remain closed while essential electrical works continue. Contractors worked hard yesterday [Monday] but couldn’t quite finish. They’re back on site this morning to keep things moving.”

Swimming lessons have been relocated to Oasis Beach Pool and Robinson Pools & Fitness for today (Tuesday), with Kempston Pool & Fitness staff helping out at other centres.

If you’re a pay-and-play customer, your account will automatically be credited. This credit is valid for 12 months.

