Kempston gym donates toiletries and other essentials as part of Love in a Bag Bedford initiative

Gym HG Fit in Kempston has donated over 60 bags to Love in a Bag Bedford.

The community project, founded in by Mel Stratton in 2018, supports registered charities with toiletries and other essentials supporting women in need. She started the project after seeing a Facebook post her sister had shared from Australia.

Matty Hollingdale, co-owner of HG Fit, said: “It’s amazing to see our community come together and support such an important cause. We’re blown away with the amount of bags that our generous members donated.”

Members of HG Fit in Kempston with over 60 bags as part of Love in a Bag Bedford (Picture: Carl Ahearne photography)