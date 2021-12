Bedford woman, 61, arrested arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending

Bedford man charged with numerous sexual offences with a child

News you can trust since 1845

Bedford man charged with numerous sexual offences with a child

The best and worst GP surgeries in Bedford according to patients

New look Bedford High Street fully reopened in time for Christmas

Gritters to hit Bedford tonight as temperatures fall below zero

Missing Bedford teenager found safe and well

£50k fundraising drive to reopen Bedford's Prebend Centre and help homeless over winter

Man charged with multiple Bedfordshire burglaries after police chase

600 EU nationals refused permission to stay in Bedford after Brexit

Bedford woman, 61, arrested arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending

In a tweet at 11am, Bedford Borough Council said: "Unfortunately, due to incoming bad weather, this evening’s Kempston Town Christmas Lights switch-on event has been cancelled."

Bad weather has forced Kempston Town Council to cancel its Christmas lights switch-on this evening (Tuesday).