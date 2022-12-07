Criminal justice charity YouTurn Futures has been named the winner of the Voluntary Contribution to Community Safety and Justice Award at the national Inspire Justice Awards, delivered by Skills for Justice.

The Kempston based charity, which was established in 2014 delivers Integrated Offender Management (IOM) across the county, coordinating a multi-agency approach (including police, probation, substance abuse and housing agencies) to manage people causing most harm through burglary and high-volume offences.

Advertisement

It says their efforts have helped countless offenders turn their lives around and has led to an 87% reduction in dwelling burglary across Bedfordshire by those managed under IOM in 2021/22.

YouTurn staff and partners at the awards ceremony

The YouTurn Futures team was presented with their prize at a glittering awards ceremony held at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

This latest accolade comes hot on the heels of a report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), which rated Bedfordshire Police’s approach to managing offenders as ‘Outstanding’, the first police force to receive this grading in this category whilst also acknowledging the contribution to this by YouTurn’s IOM.

Advertisement

The YouTurn team has also gained recognition for their work from government ministers and the Home Office.