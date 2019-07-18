Kempston businessman braves the shave in memory of mum

A Wellingborough man shaved off all his hair for charity, in memory of his mum who died two years ago.

Paul Vaughan, who is the managing director of Kempston firm Mushroom Components, Braved the Shave on Friday to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Paul Vaughan

He said: "My dear mother Joan died of cancer a few years ago and I thought I would try and support Macmillan nurses.

"They do a wonderful job looking after cancer suffers as well as their friends and family and if I can raise some money for a good cause that would be great."

Paul chose his old friend and well-known Bedford hairdresser Giorgio Garofalo to carry out his charitable challenge at the Italian's St Mary’s Street salon in Bedford.

He added: "The guy that did my hairdressing is an 80-year-old Italian bloke Giorgio, very well known, and one of the funniest people you'll meet.

Paul Vaughan with hairdresser Giorgio Garofalo

"He recently lost his wife and when I asked him to do my head shave he was over the moon."

Paul's head shave has already raised £360 but needs your help to reach his fundraising target of £1,000.

To donate visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/paul-vaughan

