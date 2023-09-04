News you can trust since 1845
Keep your windows closed: Fire service in warning after blaze breaks out near Bedford

It’s in Biddenham
By Clare Turner
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:56 BST
The fire is at Vicars Close, BiddenhamThe fire is at Vicars Close, Biddenham
The fire is at Vicars Close, Biddenham

Residents are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed by the fire service.

There’s currently four pumps – from Bedford, Kempston, Harrold and Leighton Buzzard – and an aerial platform dealing with a building fire in Vicars Close, Biddenham.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.05am today (Monday).

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and covering jets, alongside thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are working alongside our colleagues at Bedfordshire Police to establish the cause of the fire.”

