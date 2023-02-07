Amateur twitchers at an Ampthill care home backed this year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

Residents at Richmond Manor Care Home have been busy monitoring the birds – but also putting extra food out to keep their feathered friends fattened up over the winter months.

Clare Cook – wellbeing and lifestyle coach at the Dunstable Street care home – said: “We have had a lot of fun, but we are also very serious about looking after our local wildlife.

Richmond Manor resident Maureen Hall

“We want to do everything we can to look after the birds who find it very hard to find food during the winter months.”

The Big Garden Birdwatch – which took place between January 27 and 29 – encourages people to count birds from their gardens, balconies, terraces or nearby parks to help the RSPB understand how UK birds are doing.

