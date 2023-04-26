Katie Hopkins to perform at secret Bedford location after council cancelled gig

It will take place in May

Looks like Katie Hopkins will be performing in Bedford after all.

The controversial far-right political commentator had been previously booked to bring her Live Laugh Love show to the Corn Exchange.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katie Hopkins

But Bedford Borough Council cancelled the gig following a petition by Victoria Harrison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step in Bedford drag queen and brain tumour survivor Edward Ruggiero.

He set up a counter petition – attracting over 2,000 signatures – arguing "no council should have the right to curtail the free speech of any single person based on a difference of opinion or internet petitions”.

He even got back into drag as alter ego Eddie Adams to protest on the steps of the Corn Exchange. And now a rescheduled gig is taking place at a secret location on May 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edward Ruggiero (as Eddie Adams) with his Let Katie Come protest

Edward – who has been battling brain cancer and been given three to five years to live – said: “Having been an avid proponent for free speech for many years I found the decision-making process the council took in order to cancel Katie’s event deeply troubling.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “If freedom of speech is ‘not the right to offend’, then it’s not freedom of speech. Bedford council shouldn’t be dictating who is deemed an appropriately sanitised voice for public consumption. If you are offended by Katie Hopkins’ opinions, you have the right not to come, you have the right to protest, you even have the right to heckle her to her face but you do not have the right to ban her from public discourse.”

However, after previously finding an alternative venue but having it cancel on him at the last minute, Edward has come up with a plan.

Edward Ruggiero was diagnosed with a complex brain tumour and the resulting surgery left him missing a large portion of his skull

He said: “At this stage our only option is to reveal the venue at the last minute to avoid harassment and a potential third cancellation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m perfectly happy to take the flack in order for the show to go ahead, it’s now a matter of principle.

"Originally the show’s detractors feigned distain at the idea of funding the event at the taxpayer’s expense as the Corn Exchange is a public building, which is rich considering Bedford Corn Exchange hasn’t sold out a show in years and Katie’s are selling out across the country.

"Also they were happy to host the likes of Jim Davidson which I find completely bewildering.”

Edward Ruggiero as Eddie Adams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katie Hopkins even voiced her appreciation for Edward’s petition on her Instagram page.

She said of her show: "It's nothing to do with religion or politics. It cannot be offensive because it's mostly laughing at me.

"If you're a hater that's fine, but perhaps you can see it in your heart to just see that letting me speak to people who do want to come would be terrific."

She also offered to perform privately for the council so they could see her material and donate the show’s proceeds to a charity of the council's choice.

Advertisement

Advertisement