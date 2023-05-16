News you can trust since 1845
Just a month after finishing chemotheraphy this cyclist from Marston Moretaine will be taking on a 100-mile challenge

He’ll be taking part in The Ford RideLondon-Essex

By Jake AustinContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:18 BST

A cyclist is set to tackle a 100-mile challenge – just one month after finishing chemotherapy to treat a brain tumour.

Paul Connolly, 52, from Marston Moretaine, will be taking part in his fourth RideLondon on May 28.

But this year will present an additional challenge after Paul was diagnosed with a brain tumour following a seizure at work just a few weeks after taking part in the 2022 challenge.

Paul Connolly, pictured after finishing RideLondon 2022Paul Connolly, pictured after finishing RideLondon 2022
Despite the challenges posed by his treatment, Paul has continued to cycle – and was back on the bike just two weeks after the operation to remove the tumour to help with his mental health.

He continued to cycle throughout the course of his radiotherapy and chemotherapy to “keep [his] mind strong”.

Training for 2023 Ford RideLondon-Essex has been especially challenging because of the effects of chemotherapy in reducing his strength and causing joint pain.

But despite these extraordinary challenges Paul says he is is determined to finish the 100-mile course to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity and prove that “you can do anything you set your mind to, including beating cancer!”