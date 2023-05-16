A cyclist is set to tackle a 100-mile challenge – just one month after finishing chemotherapy to treat a brain tumour.

Paul Connolly, 52, from Marston Moretaine, will be taking part in his fourth RideLondon on May 28.

But this year will present an additional challenge after Paul was diagnosed with a brain tumour following a seizure at work just a few weeks after taking part in the 2022 challenge.

Paul Connolly, pictured after finishing RideLondon 2022

Despite the challenges posed by his treatment, Paul has continued to cycle – and was back on the bike just two weeks after the operation to remove the tumour to help with his mental health.

He continued to cycle throughout the course of his radiotherapy and chemotherapy to “keep [his] mind strong”.

Training for 2023 Ford RideLondon-Essex has been especially challenging because of the effects of chemotherapy in reducing his strength and causing joint pain.

