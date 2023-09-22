Performers on stage at The Cellar Bar

Calling all young performers – a Bedford venue is set to start a junior open mic night and is looking for fresh new talent to take part.

The Cellar Bar on Bedford High Street already hosts open mic nights on a Sunday - but is now extending the invitation to younger performers.

The junior open mic sessions, hosted by legend of the Bedford music scene Mat Roberts, is open to under 18s whether they sing, play an instrument or are part of a band.

Mat will be on hand to offer support and advice, as well as doing a few jam sessions of his own.

Cathy Wright, owner of The Cellar Bar, explained: “We have been open for just nine months but already have built up a great reputation in the local music scene. Our open mic nights on a Sunday have proved very popular with both established and budding new musicians from Bedford and the wider community. The fact that we have a stage, full PA and drum kit means musicians can literally turn up and start performing and the warm welcoming atmosphere allows more nervous performers to thrive.

"We have already had some very nervous new performers thrive in our venue, Joe Cullen is a good example, he now has a full set and gigs regularly at The Cellar Bar.

“We recently had a young band called The Stalkers come to the open mic, they had 3 songs and had been together literally for 3 weeks, their parents had not even seen them play together but wow what an impact they made. We are now working with them to develop their set list to be able to do some support gigs in November.

“This made us think that there should be a regular event where young performers can come and nurture their talents whilst also getting some expert feedback led by Mat Roberts.”

The first junior open mic session will take place on October 15 from 5pm to 7pm – with the main open mic session starting afterwards. Cathy hopes it will be a regular monthly event, with talented acts given the opportunity to do paid gigs at The Cellar Bar during 2024.