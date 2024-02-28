Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jungle Curates is the third summer event at the historic Tofte Manor in Sharnbrook to be announced by Labyrinth Events.

On Sunday, July 14 – the week after the venue’s show with Fatboy Slim – for the first time, Jungle will be curating their own one-day show featuring a hand-picked selection of their favourite artists, DJs and collaborators.

Putting their own spin on the scenic grounds of Tofte Manor with exclusive production, décor and merch, Jungle Curates promises a full day of dance music against the backdrop of the venue’s unique labyrinth.

Jungle (Picture: Arthur Williams)

The event’s line-up is a strong reflection of the duo’s influential trajectory, with BBC Radio 1 legend Annie Mac making her debut at the manor alongside the pair. The eclectic selection continues with Ross From Friends and DJ Paulette, as well as the genre-fluid Ahadadream, Peruvian DJ and producer Sofia Kourtesis and London-based collaborator Mood Talk who round off what will be an intimate celebration of house, electronica and everything in-between.