Jubilee celebrations start today in Bedford

Some right royal Jubilee fun is in store this bank holiday weekend.

The council’s Jubilee Trail is officially is still on – a dozen crowns have been hidden in windows for families to find while exploring the town centre.

The trail will run until Thursday, June 9 and you can download a map online.

While you’re in town, why not visit Gunns Bakery and try out a special Jubilee Clanger – a festive variation on the Bedfordshire classic.

Bedford Central Library will be hosting events.

There are also lots of free craft activities for children to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee during half term across local libraries, as well as ‘Postcards to the Queen’.

Under 12s can pick up blank ‘Postcards to the Queen’ from Bedford borough Libraries, write or draw a message and pop it into one of the special Jubilee post-boxes in any library from May 27.

The winning postcard from each library will be shared on social media, and the winners will each receive a Love Bedford Voucher to spend in the town centre. Prizes have been donated by BedfordBID.

On Thursday, June 2, Bedford will be joining in the nationwide and international beacon lighting. The Beacon on Castle Mound will be lit on Thursday 2 June at 9.45pm, and this is free to attend.

Earlier in the day the Higgins Bedford is hosting a Platinum Jubilee craft activity – which will also run on June 3.

Then on June 4, there will be a Jubilee Makers’ Market in Riverside Square from 10am to 3.30pm, with hand-crafted and eco-friendly products to buy.

BedfordBID is also running a Jubilee Window Dressing Competition, with town centre venues invited to take part – why not check out the displays and vote for your favourite?

Everyone who votes will be entered into a prize draw and could win £50 of Love Bedford vouchers.

Don't forget that bin collections will also change as a result of the Jubilee weekend.

The changes are:

Bins that would have been collected on Friday, June 3 will be collected on Monday, June 6.

Monday, June 6 changes to Tuesday, June 7

Tuesday, June 7 changes to Wednesday, June 8

Wednesday, June 8 changes to Thursday, June 9

Thursday, June 9 changes to Friday, June 10

Friday, June 10 changes to Saturday, June 11

Collections return to normal from Monday, June 13.