There’s a royal treat in store for corgis as Bedford’s Jollyes offers free grooming for the Queen’s favourite pooches.

The store at Alban Retail Park, London Road, will be welcoming corgis free of charge in June to help make sure they look pawsome.

Lily, the Corgi who featured in Netflix hit “The Crown”, receiving her free groom at the Spa @ Jollyes.

Although the Queen has been closely associated with the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Jollyes’ offer also extends to Cardigan Welsh Corgis and ‘dorgis’.