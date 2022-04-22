Join members of town's Muslim community for Bedford Street Iftar

Eid in Bedford and Islamic Relief are holding a multicultural and multi-faith Street Iftar next week.

The purpose of the event – from 7-9pm on Thursday (April 28) – is to invite anyone from Bedford to celebrate Ramadan and break the fast together.

It’s being held outside in front of the Harpur Suite and organisers have already been overwhelmed by the response with 500 people registering to attend so far.

Eid in Bedford and Islamic Relief will be providing free food with the option of veg or meat dish.

So organisers have an idea of numbers for catering purposes – you must register here

Iftar is the evening meal Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset with.