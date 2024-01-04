Join epic trek and help raise money for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger

National healthcare charity Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger is inviting people to make 2024 a year to remember by signing up to one of two unmissable trips they have planned this new year.

The two overseas adventures on offer include Tour Du Mont Blanc which will see participants take on Europe's world-famous Alpine long-distance trek taking in the incredible sights of France, Italy and Switzerland, or experiencing Machu Picchu, as explorers join Team Sue Ryder on the beautiful Inca Trail Trek.

Donna Arnell who is a support worker at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice recently undertook a charity trek of her own through the Sahara raising over £5,500 for families needing expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support.

Donna said "When I saw the Sahara trek advertised, I thought I could do that. It was something I really fancied experiencing.

“I was visiting Portland Bill with my sister, and walking across a very gravelly beach, I thought I'm going to need some new boots to trek the Sahara - and it was at that point I knew I had made up my mind, and it was a decision I have never regretted!

“Over the three days I trekked 50k in 34 degrees heat. It was challenging but it is the little things that I remember like having the opportunity to sleep under the stars, try incredible food and meet welcoming people. Plus, you get to experience the local culture.

“It was a well organised trip. I was in a group of 12 and we quickly became friends and supported each other throughout,” Donna added.

When asked what it takes to train for a challenge of this scale Donna said: “Discover Adventure who ran the overseas challenge sent out a great pack which included a 16-week training schedule, but I started mine about three weeks early just to get into a routine.

“I also swam and attended Pilates classes as well as walking. I’d go for long walks on a Saturday and Sunday, exploring the Bedford and St Neots countryside and sometimes meeting friends.

“I’d say to anyone thinking about taking on their own trip of a lifetime to just embrace the whole experience.” Donna added.