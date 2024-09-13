Bedford’s riverside is an important and cherished part of the town and the council is inviting residents to join the Rivercare Clean Up next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Jim Weir, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “It’s our collective responsibility to keep it clean and vibrant and this annual event is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to come together to take pride in their local environment.”

More than 180 volunteers took part last year.

The Clean Up will begin in the area alongside the river near Town Bridge in St Mary’s Gardens. Volunteers are asked to wear suitable clothing and sturdy boots. They’ll be registered, given instructions and then tasked with litter picking along the riverside, supported by scuba divers in the water and kayakers clearing the banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kayakers join in last year's Rivercare Clean Up

Free litter picking equipment will be provided by the council and there will be refreshments on the John Bunyan Boat, moored in St Mary’s Gardens.

There’ll be lots of goodies on offer, including a complimentary tea/Americano coffee for the first 50 volunteers to visit The Longholme on the day and a 10% discount on sit-in lunch/brunch for those who book ahead - visit www.thelongholme.com and mention the event.

Free parking is available in Borough Hall Car Park for all participants.

Children are welcome but must be accompanied by a parent or carer at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers are invited to join Bedford's Rivercare Clean Up on Saturday, October 5 - a fantastic opportunity to come together to keep the environment beautiful and vibrant

Volunteers should meet at Bedford Town Bridge in St Mary’s Gardens on Saturday, October 5 at 10am.

The Council also welcomes local groups who wish to organise their own Community Clean Ups. Visit the website for more details.