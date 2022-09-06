Join alpacas in Bedford for some chilled out yoga

Imagine doing sun salutes surrounded by a herd of laid-back alpacas.

Well, imagine no more as Herring Green Activity Farm is offering a relaxing session this month.

Yoga with Hollie – which takes place at the Wilstead farm on September 18 – is open to all ages and abilities.

Here's a sample of yoga with alpacas in Ontario. Thankfully, the weather will be better in Wilstead

It’s an hour-long session running from 8.30-9.30am. Bring your own mat or a large towel, plus a drink with you.