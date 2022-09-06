Join alpacas in Bedford for some chilled out yoga
And relax ...
By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:30 am
Imagine doing sun salutes surrounded by a herd of laid-back alpacas.
Well, imagine no more as Herring Green Activity Farm is offering a relaxing session this month.
Yoga with Hollie – which takes place at the Wilstead farm on September 18 – is open to all ages and abilities.
It’s an hour-long session running from 8.30-9.30am. Bring your own mat or a large towel, plus a drink with you.
The charge is £20 per person. Email [email protected]