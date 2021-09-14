John Bunyan Museum in Bedford offers free activities as part of Heritage Open Days

The event takes place this weekend

John Bunyan Museum - which reopened this summer after a year of Covid closure - is offering free family activities as part of Heritage Open Days.

The museum will be open between 11am and 4pm on Saturday (September 18) - and there'll also be tours of the Bunyan Meeting church.

You'll get the chances to fill your paper plate with a 17th century feast in collage (suitable for ages four to 10) or learn more about the tools for cooking and eating that people used in Bunyan’s day.

