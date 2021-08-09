Jobs up for grabs at Aldi in Bedford with salaries of up to £47k
It's part of a major recruitment drive between now and the end of the year
Aldi is hiring 85 staff in Bedfordshire between now and Christmas.
The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience, with salaries of up to £47,000.
This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store assistant and caretaker roles, all the way up to store manager.
The recruitment drive is also in Dunstable and Luton. - as well as Bedford.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Bedfordshire.
“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.”