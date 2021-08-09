Jobs up for grabs at Aldi in Bedford with salaries of up to £47k

Aldi is hiring 85 staff in Bedfordshire between now and Christmas.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience, with salaries of up to £47,000.

This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store assistant and caretaker roles, all the way up to store manager.

Aldi staff

The recruitment drive is also in Dunstable and Luton. - as well as Bedford.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Bedfordshire.