Bedford brewer Wells & Co is taking over Kempston pub The King William – and it’s hiring a brand new team.

And there will be a major refurb of the 17th Century pub starting in the new year.

Amy Gatier, General Manager of The King William said: “We’re so excited to be able to add The King William to the Wells & Co. managed family. The site is simply stunning and in a fantastic, prominent location.

The King William

"We can’t wait to welcome locals and those from afar, to join the King Bill (as it’s more famously known) this Christmas and to then re-welcome them back to a completely refurbished site in the New Year.”