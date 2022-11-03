Jobs up for grabs as Wells & Co takes over Kempston pub
There’s a major refurb planned for the new year too
Bedford brewer Wells & Co is taking over Kempston pub The King William – and it’s hiring a brand new team.
And there will be a major refurb of the 17th Century pub starting in the new year.
Amy Gatier, General Manager of The King William said: “We’re so excited to be able to add The King William to the Wells & Co. managed family. The site is simply stunning and in a fantastic, prominent location.
"We can’t wait to welcome locals and those from afar, to join the King Bill (as it’s more famously known) this Christmas and to then re-welcome them back to a completely refurbished site in the New Year.”
Wells & Co is on a hunt for a team to run the pub, with positions including chefs, bar staff and management roles. You can see the jobs available here.