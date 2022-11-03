News you can trust since 1845

Jobs up for grabs as Wells & Co takes over Kempston pub

There’s a major refurb planned for the new year too

By Laura Hutchinson
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 11:10am

Bedford brewer Wells & Co is taking over Kempston pub The King William – and it’s hiring a brand new team.

And there will be a major refurb of the 17th Century pub starting in the new year.

Amy Gatier, General Manager of The King William said: “We’re so excited to be able to add The King William to the Wells & Co. managed family. The site is simply stunning and in a fantastic, prominent location.

The King William

Most Popular

"We can’t wait to welcome locals and those from afar, to join the King Bill (as it’s more famously known) this Christmas and to then re-welcome them back to a completely refurbished site in the New Year.”

Wells & Co is on a hunt for a team to run the pub, with positions including chefs, bar staff and management roles. You can see the jobs available here.

JobsKempstonBedford