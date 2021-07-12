Jobs boost as packaging firm expands to Bedford

Carlton Packaging has announced the signing of a new 172,000 sq ft distribution centre close to Bedford.

And although the company - which is a major packaging provider to online retailers - hasn't said exactly how many new jobs will be created, a spokesman confirmed it was a "considerable amount" given the size of the business.

The new warehouse will be home to the company's SmartHub packaging design and development centre.

Carlton Packaging's new Bedford warehouse

Lucy Bosten, marketing manager, said: “We are making further significant investment in expanding our successful SmartHub facility within the new site with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to ensure we continue to provide our clients with the most effective solutions possible.

"We look forward to welcoming online retailers and fulfilment providers throughout the UK and Europe to this facility, to work with our in-house experts, developing sustainable packaging solutions to support their operations."