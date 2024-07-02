Jess Glynne wraps up first weekend of summer sessions at Bedford Park

She wowed the crowds at Bedford Park with her gospel-tinged pop delights.

Earlier in the day, Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot, disco-pop Dagny and indie outfit The Mercians also performed.

Beginning her show with pyrotechnics, Glynne and her brass band and back-up singers filled the park with her powerhouse vocals. She introduced songs from her latest studio album JESS, spoke to the importance of being unapologetically yourself, before ending on fan-favourites Rather Be and Hold My Hand.

Tom Jones performs this Thursday, Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics headlines Friday, James plays on Saturday with Nile Rodgers & CHIC closing proceedings on Sunday (July 7).

There are still tickets available here for the remaining shows.

3 . . Jess Glynne began her show with pyrotechnicsPhoto: Cuffe & Taylor Photo Sales

4 . . There are four more shows to go at Bedford ParkPhoto: Cuffe & Taylor Photo Sales