Jess Glynne wraps up first weekend of summer sessions at Bedford Park

She wowed the crowds at Bedford Park with her gospel-tinged pop delights.
Earlier in the day, Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot, disco-pop Dagny and indie outfit The Mercians also performed.
Beginning her show with pyrotechnics, Glynne and her brass band and back-up singers filled the park with her powerhouse vocals. She introduced songs from her latest studio album JESS, spoke to the importance of being unapologetically yourself, before ending on fan-favourites Rather Be and Hold My Hand.
Tom Jones performs this Thursday, Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics headlines Friday, James plays on Saturday with Nile Rodgers & CHIC closing proceedings on Sunday (July 7).
There are still tickets available here for the remaining shows.