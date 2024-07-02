Jess Glynne played Bedford Park on Sunday (Picture courtesy of Cuffe & Taylor)Jess Glynne played Bedford Park on Sunday (Picture courtesy of Cuffe & Taylor)
Jess Glynne wraps up first weekend of summer sessions at Bedford Park

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:11 BST
On Sunday, Grammy-award winning pop star Jess Glynne wrapped up the first weekend of the Bedford Summer Sessions.

She wowed the crowds at Bedford Park with her gospel-tinged pop delights.

Earlier in the day, Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot, disco-pop Dagny and indie outfit The Mercians also performed.

Beginning her show with pyrotechnics, Glynne and her brass band and back-up singers filled the park with her powerhouse vocals. She introduced songs from her latest studio album JESS, spoke to the importance of being unapologetically yourself, before ending on fan-favourites Rather Be and Hold My Hand.

Tom Jones performs this Thursday, Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics headlines Friday, James plays on Saturday with Nile Rodgers & CHIC closing proceedings on Sunday (July 7).

There are still tickets available here for the remaining shows.

Is that an England shirt? ;-)

Is that an England shirt? ;-)

Crowds enjoying the day

Crowds enjoying the day

Jess Glynne began her show with pyrotechnics

Jess Glynne began her show with pyrotechnics

There are four more shows to go at Bedford Park

There are four more shows to go at Bedford Park

