Jazz Upfront presents: The Music of Monk and Mingus on Thursday at St Mary's Church

Aylesbury's premier Jazz club, Jazz Upfront presents a night with the music of two pioneers of Jazz, Charles Mingus and Thelonius Monk performed by some of the UK's top jazz musicians.

Led by the outstanding UK double bassist Arnie Somogyi, Jump Monk pays tribute to two of the greatest composers in jazz: Charles Mingus and Thelonious Monk.

Organiser Frank Wormald said: "This will be a fantastic night with the outstanding double bass player and composer, Arnie Somogyi leading the band.

"His 'Jump Monk' project is dedicated to performing the music of two of the greatest jazz composers and musicians, pianist Thelonious Monk and bass player Charles Mingus.

"Named after Mingus's musical tribute to Monk, 'Jump Monk', the Quintet captures the freedom of interpretation and drive that characterises the music of two of the most important and colourful figures in jazz."

The venue, as always is St Mary's Church in Aylesbury.

Frank added: "This stellar line-up includes some of the leading figures in British jazz today.

"Expect passion and fireworks from the front line, pushed on by one of the best rhythm sections around."

The full line up is as follows:

Arnie Somogyi - bass

Alan Barns- alto saxophone's

Jeremy Price - trombone

Mark Edwards - piano

Matt Holmes - drums

Tickets are £17.50 and there is a bar at the venue.