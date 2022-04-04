James Bay among names at this year's Ampthill Festival

It’s a star-studded line up

By Clare Turner
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:02 pm
Tickets are already on sale for the festival – which features Amplify and AmpRocks in July.

Grammy award-winning DJ David Morales, Isolation Nation’s Gok Wan, and DJ Harriet Rose from Kiss FM will feature at Amplify on July 1.

While the BRIT award-winning Hitchin lad James Bay will play AmpRocks on July 2.

And, after a two-year break due to Covid, AmpProms will return on Sunday July 3.