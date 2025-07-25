Jailhouse rock for ‘Elvis impersonator’ nicked in Bedford town centre

Three men, including one who wore an Elvis disguise, were arrested in Bedford town centre yesterday. (24/7)

Two of the arrests were of individuals who had been recalled to prison and a third on suspicion for threats to kill.

The arrests were carried out as part of Operation Servator with the following posted on Bedford Community Policing Team FB page:

“Some great results yesterday: During Project Servator deployments in the town centre we made three arrests, two of which were individuals who had been recalled to prison so will now be on their way to spend some time in the cells. And the third for threats to kill.

“Despite one of the individuals donning a cunning disguise (his hood up and sunglasses I have only ever seen Elvis impersonators wearing) he was spotted by officers and is now on the way to do the jailhouse rock. (sorry)”

Members also assisted paramedics with an incident in the bus station, carried out patrols of Queen’s Park, visited a children’s home, and assisted the council with tackling ASB on Dane street.

Project Servator aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public. It is used by a number of UK police forces and the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The project has been successful in gathering intelligence that has assisted Counter Terrorism Units across the UK in investigating and preventing acts of terror. It has resulted in arrests for a multitude of offences and is responsible for removing firearms, knives and drugs from the streets.

