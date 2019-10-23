Jailed Kempston fraudsters ordered to pay back £67,000 to victims

Two jailed fraudsters from Kempston have been ordered to pay back more than £67,000 to their victims.

Carl Anthony, 38, and Stephanie Anthony, 36, of Silverdale Street, Kempston, were convicted for a number of fraud and money laundering offences back in 2012. They were ordered to pay back around £6,200 at the time.

News

But following a fresh investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), the pair were ordered to pay back a total of 67,529,93 to their victims.

A third fraudster Ikechukwa Aguh, of Luton, was ordered to pay back more than £4,000.

The additional cash needs to be paid within three months or the defendants face more jail time.

Nick Bentley, financial investigation manager at the Regional Asset Confiscation Enforcement Team, said: “It is absolutely right that the victims of crime are compensated for the hurt and stress that they are caused.

“We will continue to ensure that people comply with the Proceeds of Crime Act and do not benefit from financial crime.”