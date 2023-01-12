Jail for burglar caught on camera breaking into Flitwick property and stealing car

A burglar who was caught on camera breaking into a property and then stealing a car has been jailed.

Thomas Gilheany targeted an address in Derwent Drive, Flitwick, on August 2, entering through the front door, where he took car keys and a wallet, and then drove off in the vehicle.

A week later, on August 9, Gilheany was caught driving the car on false plates in Peterborough. He failed to stop and subsequently crashed into an oncoming vehicle before attempting to flee the scene.

Thomas Gilheany has been jailed

Gilheany, 34, of Scott’s Road, Southall, London, pleaded guilty to burglary, dangerous driving, and assaulting an emergency worker. He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on January 6 to three years and one month imprisonment.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “We have a specialist team – Operation Maze - which is committed to tackling burglary, and we will continue to do all we can to identify our offenders and bring them to justice.

“Gilheany brazenly broke into this address while the victims were at home which was understandably extremely frightening for them.

“Fortunately, he was caught on CCTV, and the images left him with no option but to plead guilty. Whilst we do everything we can to catch burglars, we would encourage people to consider measures such as CCTV and doorbell cameras, as these can help give us a greater chance of securing jail sentences.”

Thomas Gilheany was caught on CCTV stealing a vehicle after breaking into a property in Flitwick