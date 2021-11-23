It's panto season at St Paul's church in Bedford

The annual Christmas Tree Festival returns to Bedford for the 20th season with a theme to bring a chuckle to everyone.

You'll get the chance to spot your favourite pantomime among the 60 Christmas trees, decorated by schools, community groups, charities and businesses, in St Paul's church

Bedford's Pipe Band will pipe visitors into St Paul's on December 1 when the festival will be officially opened.

St Paul's church in Bedford

You can vote for your two favourite trees - and children could also win a book by finding the panto characters hidden.

There are also still a few tickets left for the Festival Concert by the Minerva Piano Trio playing Mozart, Vivaldi, Ravel and Stravinsky on Friday, December 3.

Priced at £17.50, they are available from 01234 783181 or online