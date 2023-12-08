It’s not lonely this Christmas with Inspired Villages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Cobb, Chief Customer Officer said “2 million people live on their own, and of those around half of them sometimes never see another person for a month!”

Loneliness, has a huge effect on our mental health with research showing that it can result in poor physical health as well as a decline in cognitive ability.

Dr Audrey Tang, Chartered Psychologist with the British Psychological Society said “There are also two types of loneliness experienced – emotional (the companionship of a specific person), or social (not having a wider network of friends). Unfortunately, in a fast-paced world where project-based workloads may mean moving constantly, or a lot of travelling, friendships can be less “rooted”, and certainly less easy to form. Not only that but social media and other forms of technology can “simulate” company, but it is not the fundamental connection that many humans desire.”

At Christmas this feeling can become all the more acute with adverts and social media placing expectations on what the festive season “should” be about.

Inspired Villages has tackled loneliness through their Integrated Retirement Villages “Integrated because everything is here; but also integrated because we forge links within the local community – with facilities such as Bridges Restaurant and the gym, hairdresser and spa open to all, plus we invite the local primary schools to spend time with the residents” James adds.

This week at their Bedfordshire Elderswell and Millfield Green (also the UK’s first Net Zero Carbon (regulated energy) retirement village) locations, Residents, families and primary schools have been invited to a Christmas Concert featuring Aled Jones MBE.

“We run this every year, and Aled is a great friend of ours, and it’s another way we can bring people together.” James says.

Throughout the year Inspired Villages also hosts “Tea and Talk” sessions at their café, as well as seminars, workshops and networking events.