It’s going to be hot, hot, hot as Bedford gets yellow heat warning

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Jul 2025, 14:15 BST
Yellow heat warning for Bedfordplaceholder image
Here we go again, the Met Office has issued another yellow heat health alert for our area.

It will run between 10am tomorrow (Wednesday, July 9) until 10am Tuesday, July 15.

Temperatures look set to be in the region of 29C (84F).

