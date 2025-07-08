It’s going to be hot, hot, hot as Bedford gets yellow heat warning
Here we go again, the Met Office has issued another yellow heat health alert for our area.
It will run between 10am tomorrow (Wednesday, July 9) until 10am Tuesday, July 15.
Temperatures look set to be in the region of 29C (84F).
