It's back: Green bin collections resume following huge fire near Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:12 BST
Green waste collections in Bedford resume next week (July 21)
Good news for all you gardeners as the green bin rubbish collections are starting up again.

As you may remember, they were suspended following the serious fire at the Elstow Waste Transfer Station earlier this month.

Well, they will restart next week, from July 21.

