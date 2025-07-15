It's back: Green bin collections resume following huge fire near Bedford
Good news for all you gardeners as the green bin rubbish collections are starting up again.
As you may remember, they were suspended following the serious fire at the Elstow Waste Transfer Station earlier this month.
Well, they will restart next week, from July 21.
