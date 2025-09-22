‘It’s a joyous feeling to be back home after our flooding nightmare’

A Leighton Buzzard couple left devastated after their house was flooded have finally moved back home - a year after their nightmare ordeal.

But while they are celebrating being back home they are warning others to make sure they are flood aware and to invest in flood defences.

Debbie Ward 57, and her partner, Andy Hake, were at home when a friend called on September 22 last year with a weather warning.

Debbie and her partner Andy are overjoyed at being back to their hone sweet home - 12 months after the devastating floods last year

Around 50 other properties were also affected by heavy rainfall - during the wettest September in Bedfordshire since 1871, with Debbie starting a mini campaign calling on authorities to protect people and help make their homes flood proof.

The couple had to move out and were told it may be 12 months before they could move back in. They finally moved in on Friday. (September 19)

Said Debbie: “It’s been a horrible journey. We’ve been living in hotels, then rented, but had to move out after the owner needed to sell. We were then sofa surfing and back in a hotel and then for the last six weeks we’ve been in an Airbnb.

“It’s not been great. I was distraught and shocked so at the time we agreed for a third party to handle our insurance claim but we’ve had no end of trouble. “And all this happened when I was finishing my breast cancer treatment. It was horrendous.”

Debbie And Andy have invested in flood defences and are urging others to consider doing the same to protect their homes

To add insult to injury the couple, though they were covered by, received no help from the government or local authority and have had to pay to flood protect their home.

“It’s cost us £4,000 to add flood protection to the front door and patio doors in the conservatory where all the water came in,” added Debbie.

“But other people should think about doing the same. My message is be flood aware and protect your home.

“It’s been absolutely devastating. But it’s such a joyous feeling to be back home again. We’ve waited so long, it was really emotional, a happy day.”

Debbie and Andy's home in Waterdell was ruined by flood waters in September 2024

She added: “I used to cry when I went back. What we went through was all so traumatic. But we made it. We’re still together. I feel whole again.”

> A year on from the disastrous flooding a Flood Ready Together campaign has been launched to help residents take simple and practical steps to protect themselves, their families and their homes from flooding.

To support the campaign, Central Bedfordshire Council is hosting free community drop-in events supported by The National Flood Forum, Environment Agency, the Internal Drainage Board and Anglian Water.

People will also be able to view local flood maps and are advised to check their own flood risk, put practical measures into place, sign up for free Environment Agency alerts, and make a simple household plan.

Councillor Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We all need to all work together to make sure our homes, businesses and property are protected from the risks of flooding. Last year we saw only too well, the great damage which can be caused when our area experiences extremely heavy rainfall in a short period of time. “Attending one of the council’s ‘Flood Ready Together’ events is a great way to learn about the risks to you, and to find out what you can do to protect your property.”

Six Flood Ready Together events will be held across Central Beds: > 13 October 3pm to 6.30pm Leighton Buzzard - Brooklands Centre > 14 October 3pm to 6.30pm Flitwick / Ampthill - Rufus Centre > 15 October 3pm to 6.30pm Marston Moretaine - Marston Moreteyne Community Centre > 16 October 3pm to 6.30pm Biggleswade / Sandy - Biggleswade Orchard Centre > 17 October 3.30pm to 7pm Dunstable / Houghton Regis - Pioneer Hall, Dunstable Halls > 18 October 10am to 1.30pm Shefford/Maulden/Stotfold - Shefford Community Hall. Get more information about and flooding advice, Flood Ready Together events scheduled online.

