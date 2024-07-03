Italian Festival returns to Bedford this weekend in time for Independents’ Day UK
First up, there’ll be the Italian Festival on Sunday between noon and 6pm – expect an afternoon of live music, good food and a slice of Little Italy right here in Harpur Square.
Keeping with the Italian theme, the Harpur Centre is hosting its monthly free Kid’s Club where you can take part in a pizza making workshop – it also takes place on Sunday between 10am and 4pm.
And as part of Independents' Day UK 2024 – which supports indie retailers all over the country – the centre is hoping shoppers will support Pricecheck – The Italian Shop. This store also – in the Harpur Centre – imports most of its Italian products direct from Italy, and is now one of the biggest retail outlet of Italian foods within a 50-mile radius.
