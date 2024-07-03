Italian Festival returns to Bedford this weekend in time for Independents’ Day UK

The Italian Festival is at Harpur Square on Sunday between noon and 6pm (Picture: Pixabay)

With Independents’ Day falling this weekend (Saturday and Sunday), the Harpur Centre has a few events lined up.

First up, there’ll be the Italian Festival on Sunday between noon and 6pm – expect an afternoon of live music, good food and a slice of Little Italy right here in Harpur Square.

Keeping with the Italian theme, the Harpur Centre is hosting its monthly free Kid’s Club where you can take part in a pizza making workshop – it also takes place on Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

