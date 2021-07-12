Italian fans celebrate in Bedford as England lose shootout in Euro 2020 final
Photographer catches fans as they watch the game
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:09 am
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:10 am
Bedford's proud Italian community had reason to celebrate after last night's win over England in the Euro 2020 final.
Photographer Tony Margiocchi caught these fans as they watched the match at Club Italia.
Unless you have been living under a rock, of course you'll know England suffered penalty pain which left Italy victorious.