Interactive map shows new dog control zones in Bedford

Restrictions on dogs in Bedford have been expanded to cover dozens of new locations in the town.

The new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) has added more places where dogs must either be kept on a lead, or are not allowed at all.

The updated PSPO took effect from July 27, 2025 and will run for three years. The aim is to tackle persistent issues like dog fouling and nuisance behaviour to ensure public spaces remain clean, safe, and welcoming.

The locations on the map are approximate and intended as a guide only.

Since 2019, the council has received 968 complaints related to dog fouling and related issues, but only 90 fixed penalty notices have been issued. Enforcement is handled by council staff and uniformed contractors, with the scheme said to be cost neutral.

The additional restrictions follow requests from parish councils and a public consultation held in April 2025, where 79 per cent of respondents backed renewing the PSPO and 77 per cent supported adding new sites.

Residents who need clarification or detailed information about a specific area should contact the council directly.