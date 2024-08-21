Instead of running away with the circus, why not learn the skills at Bedford workshop?
Phoenix Entertainment is running classes right up until the end of the year – and what’s more, they’re FREE.
They are all being held at Lakeview Village Hall, Wixams, and children will get the chance to learn spin balance and juggling, making multiple shapes on an aerial rig, as well as spinning.
The dates still available are: next Wednesday (August 28); Wednesday, October 30; and Monday, December 23. All classes must be booked in advance and parents are asked to stay for the duration of the session duration.
Paid for through a grant from Bedford Borough Council via the UKSPF funding pot, the free classes are:
Aerial – five to 12 years
Children will learn climbing, foot locks and how to invert in multiple shapes on an aerial rig
Spin balance and juggle – five years to adult
A two-hour class which covers all the circus favourites such as spinning plates, hula hoop, stilt walking, juggling, pedal goes, diablo and tightrope
Poi spinning – eight years to adult
This is of Maori origin from New Zealand, you’ll use the poi (balls on cords) to make beautiful circles and patterns
Circus SEN – two to eight years
All the fun of the circus but in a quiet room with maximum numbers of 10. It is full of sensory fun and circus favourites such as spinning plates, juggling scarves, poi, balance feathers
Spinning staff – five to 12 years
Has its origins in both martial arts, baton twirling and fire dancing. You will learn moves that will make you feel like a superhero
