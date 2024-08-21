Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Instead of your children threatening to run away with the circus, why not enrol them into a workshop to learn the skills instead?

Phoenix Entertainment is running classes right up until the end of the year – and what’s more, they’re FREE.

They are all being held at Lakeview Village Hall, Wixams, and children will get the chance to learn spin balance and juggling, making multiple shapes on an aerial rig, as well as spinning.

The dates still available are: next Wednesday (August 28); Wednesday, October 30; and Monday, December 23. All classes must be booked in advance and parents are asked to stay for the duration of the session duration.

Paid for through a grant from Bedford Borough Council via the UKSPF funding pot, the free classes are:

Aerial – five to 12 years

Children will learn climbing, foot locks and how to invert in multiple shapes on an aerial rig

Spin balance and juggle – five years to adult

A two-hour class which covers all the circus favourites such as spinning plates, hula hoop, stilt walking, juggling, pedal goes, diablo and tightrope

Poi spinning – eight years to adult

This is of Maori origin from New Zealand, you’ll use the poi (balls on cords) to make beautiful circles and patterns

Circus SEN – two to eight years

All the fun of the circus but in a quiet room with maximum numbers of 10. It is full of sensory fun and circus favourites such as spinning plates, juggling scarves, poi, balance feathers

Spinning staff – five to 12 years

Has its origins in both martial arts, baton twirling and fire dancing. You will learn moves that will make you feel like a superhero