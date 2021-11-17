Innovative ‘Tap to Donate’ donation scheme to help homeless unveiled in Bedford

Bedford is launching its first Tap to Donate machine to support the homeless.

The donation machine will be accessible 24 hours a day for the general public to give a sum of £3 per tap to Bedford’s Real Change Fund

Money from the machine will be used by Bedford Homeless Partnership to support homeless people.

The Tap to Donate machine will be in the front window of IMPAKT Interiors in The Arcade

The machine - which will in the front window of IMPAKT Interiors in The Arcade - will go live this week.