Innovative ‘Tap to Donate’ donation scheme to help homeless unveiled in Bedford
You can give £3 per tap 24 hours a day
Bedford is launching its first Tap to Donate machine to support the homeless.
The donation machine will be accessible 24 hours a day for the general public to give a sum of £3 per tap to Bedford’s Real Change Fund
Money from the machine will be used by Bedford Homeless Partnership to support homeless people.
The machine - which will in the front window of IMPAKT Interiors in The Arcade - will go live this week.
Angela Foll, chair of Bedford Homeless Partnership, said: ‘’We hope that by introducing the Tap to Donate machine this will increase the funds for our charities to help run their much-needed services whilst promoting awareness about our partnership and the charities who operate within it."