Innovative ‘Tap to Donate’ donation scheme to help homeless unveiled in Bedford

You can give £3 per tap 24 hours a day

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:27 pm

Bedford is launching its first Tap to Donate machine to support the homeless.

The donation machine will be accessible 24 hours a day for the general public to give a sum of £3 per tap to Bedford’s Real Change Fund

Money from the machine will be used by Bedford Homeless Partnership to support homeless people.

The Tap to Donate machine will be in the front window of IMPAKT Interiors in The Arcade

Angela Foll, chair of Bedford Homeless Partnership, said: ‘’We hope that by introducing the Tap to Donate machine this will increase the funds for our charities to help run their much-needed services whilst promoting awareness about our partnership and the charities who operate within it."

