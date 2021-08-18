Indian classical dance festival returns to Bedford

A festival which had to be postponed due to the pandemic returns to Bedford for its fourth year.

There'll be a series of taster sessions, free events, a performance evening, as well as online dance workshops.

On Saturday (August 21), there'll be a free launch event at at The Place Theatre, Bedford, with the popular Indian dance Odissi.

The Indian classical dance festival returns

Originating in the Indian state of Odisha, it was once performed by temple dancers and is still seen today.

But the highlight of the festival is Anandotsavam - cultural evening of choreographies of poetry from different regions of India in different classical dance styles.