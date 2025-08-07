‘Incredible turnaround’ for Bedford care service which earns ‘Good’ CQC rating

A specialist Lifeways care service in Bedford, previously rated as ‘requires improvement’, is now Good in all areas.

Larchwood House, which supports up to eight autistic people and people with learning disabilities, was freshly rated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) between April 29 and May 9, 2025.

It had previously been rated as “Requires Improvement” but following a major improvement plan by Lifeways team members, the service has been turned around.

Sara Morgan, registered manager at Larchwood, said: "We’re incredibly proud of this achievement. We strive to be Outstanding - but to go from Requires Improvement to Good reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team members in creating a safe,

The team at Larchwood House celebrated their Good CQC rating

caring, and empowering environment for the people we support. It’s been an incredible turnaround.”

The CQC report said the service is now fully compliant with all regulations and has addressed all previous concerns relating to safe care, staff training, person-centred support, and governance.

The service provides a safe and supportive environment, with trained staff who know how to report safeguarding concerns and manage risks, including those related to medication

The team effectively supports people to live healthy, independent lives, both at home and in the community

A strong person-centred approach, with staff helping individuals make choices, pursue personal goals, and engage in activities that reflect their interests and preferences

Care plans are clear and detailed

A positive culture at the service, with effective leadership and a motivated staff team

People were supported to have a full and active life in line with their preferences and choices about how they liked to spend their time.

Inspectors also said the people we support were relaxed and “happy living at the service”, quoting one person as saying: “I love being here. All the staff are my favourites, and I can be myself and do whatever I want.”

Meanwhile, a family member was quoted as saying: “The main things I think about are the quality of the care and how [family member] feels. The staff team make sure these two things are both brilliant.”

The CQC report also highlighted how there were enough trained, competent staff to meet people’s needs and that the service followed good infection prevention and control measures.

Karen Jones, managing director of Lifeways’ Residential division, said: “I’m so proud of the team for the huge amount of effort, commitment and dedication they’ve shown in turning the service around.

“This latest CQC report is a delight to read and truly reflects the incredible work our teams do to ensure the people we support experience the best possible care and support.”

All health services in England are provided one of four ratings by the CQC: Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement, or Inadequate.

